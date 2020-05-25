-$0.16 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

