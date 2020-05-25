$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hasbro reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

