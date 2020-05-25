-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,770.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of BIOL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,529,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,861. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,319,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.26% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

