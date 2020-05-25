-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.24. PDC Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.13) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.