-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 935,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.79. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 319.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

