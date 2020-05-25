$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

