$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

PRLB traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $127.46.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

