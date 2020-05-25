$0.36 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Regional Management reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 113,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,396. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 33.98 and a quick ratio of 33.98.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $453,128.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $83,118.75. Insiders bought 71,144 shares of company stock worth $846,467 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Regional Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

