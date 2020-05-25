$0.37 EPS Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 14.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,150,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,908,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,120,000 after buying an additional 305,631 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,347,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. 4,849,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,532. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

