$0.39 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 559,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,447. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

