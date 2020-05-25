$0.66 EPS Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.36. Mantech International posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,168. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.