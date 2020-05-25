$0.72 EPS Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Century Communities reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE CCS traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 315,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $973.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.83. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

