-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.82). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $892.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cellectis by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

