$1.02 EPS Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $158.79. The company had a trading volume of 625,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,962. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $159.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.