$1.40 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of CW stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

