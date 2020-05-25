$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $9.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $12.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.32.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.70. 51,903,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,330,340. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

