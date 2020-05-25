$11.64 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post sales of $11.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.68 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $13.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $47.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $48.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.08 million, with estimates ranging from $48.06 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%.

ICBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 11,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.86. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

