$124.37 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $124.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.30 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $134.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $699.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.50 million to $719.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. 6,698,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,923. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $70.36.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,392,282 shares of company stock valued at $917,236,562. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,576,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

