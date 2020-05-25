$167.28 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $167.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $173.07 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $125.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $645.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.27 million to $656.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $708.40 million, with estimates ranging from $696.05 million to $730.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.71.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.32. The company had a trading volume of 196,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,619. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $517.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.