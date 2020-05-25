$192.49 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $192.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Healthequity reported sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $778.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.37 million to $786.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.66 million, with estimates ranging from $750.92 million to $909.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,774,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 594,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.