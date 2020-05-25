$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to report $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 million to $3.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 million to $11.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%.

KALV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

KALV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 77,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.52. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

