$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $13.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $18.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Curia acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,398.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 263,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

