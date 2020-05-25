$232.39 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce $232.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.77 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $185.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $955.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $943.84 million to $973.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.94.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.21. 1,001,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,845. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

