$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.78 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 4,231,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

