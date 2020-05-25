$302.66 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will post $302.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $285.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 0.53%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 263,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Enova International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director James A. Gray bought 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

