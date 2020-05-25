$31.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report sales of $31.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.60 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.90 million, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

