$32.67 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $32.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $33.01 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $31.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $133.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.30 million to $136.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.05 million, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $143.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

ECOM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 317,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

