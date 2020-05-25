$36.27 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report sales of $36.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.53 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $25.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $147.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.65 million to $147.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $195.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 550,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

