$379.37 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $379.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.10 million and the lowest is $378.64 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $459.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,075. The firm has a market cap of $472.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.80.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

