$412.70 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $412.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.50 million and the lowest is $411.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $393.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 274,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 208,728 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $31,979,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.92. The company had a trading volume of 313,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

