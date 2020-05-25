$475.11 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post sales of $475.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.40 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $550.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

CG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 1,650,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

