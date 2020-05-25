$553.65 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $553.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.50 million and the lowest is $517.80 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $641.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James D. Dee purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 337,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,957. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

