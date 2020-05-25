$572.70 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to report $572.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.79 million. Century Communities reported sales of $619.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $973.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.83. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Century Communities by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,354,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,726 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 169,366 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

