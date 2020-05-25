$663.43 Million in Sales Expected for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post sales of $663.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Steris posted sales of $696.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Steris stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. 443,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Steris by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.