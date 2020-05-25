Aave (LEND) Achieves Market Cap of $73.89 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, BiteBTC and ABCC. Aave has a total market cap of $73.89 million and $1.35 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Alterdice, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, ABCC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

