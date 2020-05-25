Abyss Token (ABYSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinPlace and Sistemkoin. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $517,475.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.03835087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003964 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, HitBTC, CoinBene, Indodax, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

