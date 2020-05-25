AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0007

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. AceD has a total market cap of $8,386.91 and $1,335.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000548 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

