AceD (ACED) Trading Down 71.4% Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. AceD has a market capitalization of $10,887.59 and $2,407.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 71.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000568 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.