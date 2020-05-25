Actinium Hits Market Cap of $259,815.86 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $259,815.86 and approximately $366,460.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055900 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 20,992,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

