Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) were up 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 4,728,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.