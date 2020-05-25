Aeon 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,932.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003804 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $3,932.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00692075 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003498 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

