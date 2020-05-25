Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.34

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $3,931.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00691397 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003078 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.