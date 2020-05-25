Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $88.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.50, but opened at $80.75. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $84.98, with a volume of 5,063,400 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on A. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

