Agrello One Day Volume Reaches $364,922.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $364,922.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.