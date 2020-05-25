Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $237.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $340.06 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,128. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

