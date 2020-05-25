Alec Pismiris Purchases 20,000,000 Shares of Victory Mines Ltd (ASX:VIC) Stock

Victory Mines Ltd (ASX:VIC) insider Alec Pismiris acquired 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).
ASX VIC remained flat at $A$0.00 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Victory Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.00 ($0.00).
