Alec Pismiris Purchases 20,000,000 Shares of Victory Mines Ltd (ASX:VIC) Stock

Victory Mines Ltd (ASX:VIC) insider Alec Pismiris acquired 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).

ASX VIC remained flat at $A$0.00 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Victory Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.00 ($0.00).

Get Victory Mines alerts:

About Victory Mines

Victory Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for tin, gold, nickel, and copper deposits. It holds interests in various tin tailings in Bolivia; and Laverton project located in Western Australia. Victory Mines Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.