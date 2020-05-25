Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will post sales of $20.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.47 billion and the lowest is $20.40 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $16.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $95.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 billion to $102.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.47 billion to $129.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $12.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.70. 51,903,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330,340. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $508.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

