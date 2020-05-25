Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report sales of $51.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $49.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $205.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $222.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.77 million, with estimates ranging from $183.30 million to $204.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,157.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,010 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 55,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,520. The firm has a market cap of $506.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

