Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.34

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 1147300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after buying an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 200,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

