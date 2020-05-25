AllSafe Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $381,266.49 and $510.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.